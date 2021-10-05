Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Truist

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its price objective trimmed by Truist from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DCPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.30.

DCPH stock opened at $33.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.85. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. The company had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

