Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives $428.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $434.29.

Several research firms recently commented on DECK. UBS Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,803 shares of company stock worth $4,888,781 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,357,000 after acquiring an additional 48,167 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,032,000 after acquiring an additional 139,840 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,780,000 after acquiring an additional 26,203 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,467,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DECK opened at $366.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $416.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.61. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $232.81 and a 1 year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

