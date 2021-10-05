Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Update

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Destiny Media Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 million, a PE ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.57. Destiny Media Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter.

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

