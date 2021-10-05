Deutsche Bank AG Buys 26,925 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,925 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.16% of Allakos worth $7,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allakos during the second quarter worth about $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Allakos during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allakos during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allakos by 71.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allakos in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.42.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $102.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.09. Allakos Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.41 and a 1 year high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

