Deutsche Bank AG Has $7.39 Million Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Medpace were worth $7,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 176.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Medpace by 6.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Medpace by 13.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEDP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $191.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.78. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.48 and a 1 year high of $199.04.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $2,309,533.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $2,664,692.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,002,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,176,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,834 shares of company stock valued at $33,159,689 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

