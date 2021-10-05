Deutsche Bank AG Has $7.63 Million Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $7,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSM stock opened at $170.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.09.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $485,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,090 shares of company stock worth $10,368,734. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

