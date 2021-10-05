Deutsche Bank AG Sells 368,092 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 368,092 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.12% of Pan American Silver worth $7,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 251,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $39.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.28.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAAS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

