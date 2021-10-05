Deutsche Bank AG Sells 40,897 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,897 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Floor & Decor worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 68.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 765,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth $32,439,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $255,233.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,957,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 390,100 shares of company stock valued at $47,612,766. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.39.

Shares of FND opened at $115.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.87. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.39 and a 12 month high of $132.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. Equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

