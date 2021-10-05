Deutsche Bank AG Sells 90,198 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 90,198 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Navient were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Navient by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Navient by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a current ratio of 19.43.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NAVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

