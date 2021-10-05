Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target to $48.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.22.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.28. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $52.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.82.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $1,455,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,899 shares of company stock worth $1,528,062 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,232,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,114,000 after buying an additional 610,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,200,000 after buying an additional 111,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,737,000 after buying an additional 110,796 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 33.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,431,000 after buying an additional 420,440 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 28.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after purchasing an additional 268,989 shares during the period.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

