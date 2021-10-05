DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 91.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 24,832 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 201.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,830 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after acquiring an additional 645,568 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,021,000 after acquiring an additional 232,083 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $79,949,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 276,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,173,000 after acquiring an additional 197,982 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $526.43 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $579.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $527.02 and a 200-day moving average of $439.81. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.13.

In other DexCom news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.37, for a total value of $157,538.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,266 shares of company stock valued at $22,611,942. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

