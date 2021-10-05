DG Capital Management LLC Invests $1.16 Million in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA)

DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COVA. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the second quarter worth $119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $662,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,454,000. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COVA Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.68. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

