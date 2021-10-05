DG Capital Management LLC Invests $488,000 in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG)

DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. DG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $6,801,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $4,614,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSAG opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

