DG Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,000 Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR)

DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROCR. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Roth CH Acquisition III in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Roth CH Acquisition III stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89.

About Roth CH Acquisition III

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

