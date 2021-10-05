Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stake Increased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Diageo were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO stock opened at $193.02 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $129.16 and a 1-year high of $202.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.67 and a 200-day moving average of $188.35. The stock has a market cap of $123.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $2.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.