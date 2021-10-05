Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 35,579 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,445,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,579 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $197,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Corteva by 5,692.3% during the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Corteva by 81.2% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

CTVA stock opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.85. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

