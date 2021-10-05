Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,435,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,118 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $189,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 34.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $81.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.61, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

In other news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,632,396. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

