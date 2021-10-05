Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Purchased by Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,165 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 68.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 985.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAU stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $30.59. The company had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,185. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $31.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $30.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.