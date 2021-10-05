Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Reduced by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $73.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.53. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

