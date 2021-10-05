Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.19

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.19 and last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 89731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of $711.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.36 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 63.04% and a return on equity of 43.77%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.3946 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 2,133 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $33,168.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,235.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,583 shares of company stock valued at $167,853 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 36,172 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter worth $5,235,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 12.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

