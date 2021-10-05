Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of Drax Group stock opened at $6.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.99. Drax Group has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $7.07.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

