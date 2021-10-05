Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Short Interest Update

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

DDHRF stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40. Dream Impact Trust has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $5.56.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Dream Impact Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Dream Impact Trust Company Profile

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

