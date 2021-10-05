Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Short Interest Update

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

DDHRF stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40. Dream Impact Trust has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $5.56.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Dream Impact Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

