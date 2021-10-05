Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT Raised to C$19.00 at TD Securities

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.44.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$16.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.29. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$11.24 and a one year high of C$17.34.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

