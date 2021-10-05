Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0067 per share on Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of TSE:DNG opened at C$2.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$106.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.54. Dynacor Gold Mines has a one year low of C$1.64 and a one year high of C$2.98.

Get Dynacor Gold Mines alerts:

Dynacor Gold Mines Company Profile

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.