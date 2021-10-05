EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires New Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 101,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMBS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,218,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,201 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $14,174,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,329,000 after acquiring an additional 516,918 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,851,000 after buying an additional 498,329 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after buying an additional 424,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RMBS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.13. 4,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,372. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.99 and a beta of 1.04. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

