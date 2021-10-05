EAM Global Investors LLC Buys New Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 157,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,143,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,699,000 after acquiring an additional 117,879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,413,000 after acquiring an additional 334,394 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,469,000 after buying an additional 931,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 614.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,170,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,075,000 after buying an additional 1,866,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCRX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 25,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,878. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.59.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $49.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

