EAM Global Investors LLC Buys Shares of 241,718 Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 241,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,986,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,722,000 after purchasing an additional 723,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 276.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209,565 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,972,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,760,000 after purchasing an additional 524,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,155,000 after buying an additional 66,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director Steven J. Collins acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares in the company, valued at $528,690.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Party City Holdco stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.24. 53,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $810.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 3.89. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $535.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.90 million. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 71.82% and a net margin of 7.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRTY shares. TheStreet raised Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

