EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New Investment in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 111,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.53% of HyreCar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HyreCar by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 788,138 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in HyreCar in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,018,000. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in HyreCar by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,506,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 271,977 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in HyreCar in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,619,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in HyreCar by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 127,477 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HYRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of HyreCar stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.39. 8,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11. HyreCar Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 million. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 265.65%. Equities research analysts expect that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HyreCar news, CEO Joseph Furnari sold 145,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $2,590,260.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,295.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jayaprakash Vijayan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,574 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,439 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

About HyreCar

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

