EAM Global Investors LLC Takes $2.90 Million Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,000. Kforce accounts for about 0.8% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.21% of Kforce as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KFRC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kforce by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 26.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kforce by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Kforce by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $964,710.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,520. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ KFRC traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.30. 579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,569. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $403.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.31 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.