EAM Global Investors LLC Takes Position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 247,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,000. North American Construction Group makes up about 1.0% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,127,147 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 143,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 138,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 504,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 115,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

NOA traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.55. 2,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,118. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $466.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

