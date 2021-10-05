EAM Investors LLC Buys 16,369 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.20% of Ichor worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the first quarter worth $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the second quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 571.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 236.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 372.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,258. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 2.24.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $561,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,093,170. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

