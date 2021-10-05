EAM Investors LLC Buys Shares of 20,440 Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

BEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.86.

NASDAQ:BEAM traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,944. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.94. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $138.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

