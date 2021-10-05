EAM Investors LLC Has $2.67 Million Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

EAM Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 57.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66,533 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of UCTT traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.73. 1,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.71.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $33,362.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,341.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,446 shares of company stock worth $471,764. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.