EAM Investors LLC Increases Holdings in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 94.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,501 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.67% of Regional Management worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Regional Management by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Regional Management by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,534.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John D. Schachtel sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,687 shares of company stock worth $3,076,766. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RM traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.32. The stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,706. The company has a market capitalization of $600.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.46. Regional Management Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $64.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 28.98 and a quick ratio of 28.98.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $99.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RM. BMO Capital Markets cut Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

