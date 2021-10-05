EAM Investors LLC Invests $3.52 Million in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 3,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $627,177.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $359,544.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,303 shares of company stock worth $44,075,415 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on NTLA shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA traded up $7.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,721. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.39.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

