EAM Investors LLC Invests $3.78 Million in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,528 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $42,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CPE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

Callon Petroleum stock traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.90. 12,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,171. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.48. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

