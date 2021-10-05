EAM Investors LLC Makes New $3.92 Million Investment in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 165,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,000. Rambus accounts for approximately 0.6% of EAM Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 14.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 4.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rambus by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares in the company, valued at $872,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.12. 2,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,372. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.34. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

