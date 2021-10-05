EAM Investors LLC Purchases 381,239 Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 224.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,239 shares during the period. EMCORE accounts for 0.8% of EAM Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in EMCORE were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in EMCORE in the first quarter worth about $9,555,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EMCORE by 255.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,371,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after buying an additional 1,704,143 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 399.6% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,962,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,645 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EMCORE in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,801,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in EMCORE by 16.6% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,408,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 486,519 shares during the period. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCORE alerts:

NASDAQ:EMKR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.45. 1,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,124. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88. EMCORE Co. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.27.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. EMCORE had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCORE Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rex S. Jackson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $127,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $680,713.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 20,000 shares of EMCORE stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,024.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCORE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

EMCORE Profile

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.