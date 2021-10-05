EAM Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 177,728 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 177,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,000. Anavex Life Sciences comprises 0.6% of EAM Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Anavex Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVXL. Dawson James lifted their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.04.

NASDAQ AVXL traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,636. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

