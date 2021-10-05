EAM Investors LLC Takes $2.47 Million Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 23,487 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Asana by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,493 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter worth $857,000. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,349,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,607,009.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 13,915 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 513,915 shares of company stock valued at $49,654,000 and have sold 121,032 shares valued at $9,589,818. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.21.

NYSE:ASAN traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.90. 6,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,829. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.35. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion and a PE ratio of -55.50. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $124.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

