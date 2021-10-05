EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 101,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,000. Protagonist Therapeutics makes up 0.7% of EAM Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.21% of Protagonist Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,459,000 after purchasing an additional 38,912 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 71.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 942,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 392,300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 68,195 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,933,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,114.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 821,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after acquiring an additional 796,161 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTGX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

NASDAQ PTGX traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $18.03. 4,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,033. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $857.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

