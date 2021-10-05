Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.18. Ecovyst reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECVT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ECVT opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Ecovyst has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

