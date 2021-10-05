Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$11.79 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.55.

ELD opened at C$9.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.50. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.84.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$286.56 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 3,009 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.60, for a total value of C$31,895.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,365 shares in the company, valued at C$99,269.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

