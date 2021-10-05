Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ESI opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.17. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 3.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Element Solutions by 5.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Element Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Element Solutions by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its position in Element Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

