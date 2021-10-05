ElringKlinger’s (ELLRY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ELLRY stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75. ElringKlinger has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

