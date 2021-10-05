Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.39.

ERF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Enerplus stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. Enerplus has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 3.24.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0304 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

