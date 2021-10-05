Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 38,558 Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) by 299.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,622,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIFY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Sify Technologies stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Sify Technologies Limited has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39.

Sify Technologies Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.