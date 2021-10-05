EQ Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQHA) Short Interest Up 80.0% in September

EQ Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQHA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

EQ Health Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. EQ Health Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in EQ Health Acquisition during the second quarter worth $483,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in EQ Health Acquisition during the second quarter worth $483,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in EQ Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in EQ Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

EQ Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare services industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

