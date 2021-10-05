Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $28.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

NYSE:EQC opened at $26.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -152.93 and a beta of 0.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 33.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 79,025 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 890,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,327,000 after acquiring an additional 79,515 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 119,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 24.0% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 41,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 34.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,730,000 after acquiring an additional 244,180 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

