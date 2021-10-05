Ergoteles LLC Has $483,000 Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,424 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $141.24 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 in the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.80.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

